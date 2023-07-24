Home Cities Mumbai

Heavy rains in parts of Mumbai; IMD issues 'yellow' alert for city

By PTI

MUMBAI: Heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai in the last 24 hours and the weather department has issued a 'yellow' alert for the city, predicting moderate to heavy showers on Monday.

The island city, eastern and western suburbs received an average rainfall of 58.42 mm, 69.15 mm and 70.41 mm, respectively, in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Monday, a civic official said.

In the morning, some parts of Mumbai witnessed light showers or occasional heavy spells, while there was no rain in some areas.

The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Mumbai centre has issued a 'yellow' alert for Monday, predicting moderate to heavy rain in the city.

Civic officials said the IMD Mumbai in its Monday morning's daily weather forecast has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours.

There was no report of waterlogging anywhere in the city, a civic official said.

Train services of the Central Railway and Western Railway and bus services of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking were normal, authorities said.

