Mumbai: Doctor ends life by injecting himself with drug at TB hospital

By PTI

MUMBAI: A 24-year-old doctor allegedly ended his life by injecting himself with a drug at the civic-run Tuberculosis Hospital in Sewri here, police said on Monday.

Dr Adinath Patil who hailed from Jalgaon in northern Maharashtra was pursuing an MD degree at KEM Hospital in Parel, an official said.

The incident took place on Sunday when Patil was deputed on duty at TB Hospital in Sewri area of central Mumbai, he said.

On Monday morning, Patil was found unconscious in the restroom of the hospital, where two wards are reserved for patients of KEM Hospital undergoing treatment for tuberculosis, the official said.

The doctor was rushed to KEM Hospital, but declared dead, he said.

The police recovered a syringe and two vials of a drug, which the doctor allegedly injected himself with and it proved fatal, the official said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered at Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg police station.

