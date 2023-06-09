Home Cities Mumbai

Navi Mumbai: 19-year-old woman falls to death from abandoned building during liquor party

As per the preliminary probe, the police found that the victim accidentally fell off and died on the spot. However, the police are verifying this version," he said.

Published: 09th June 2023 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2023 11:53 AM

By PTI

THANE: A 19-year-old woman died after falling from the seventh floor of an unfinished and abandoned building in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai during a liquor party with friends, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred around 5 pm on Thursday and the police detained two of her male friends, an official of NRI police station in Belapur said.

After being alerted about the incident, a police team rushed to the spot and sent her body to a government hospital for a post-mortem, the official said.

The police have registered a case of accidental death and the two detained persons are being interrogated, he said.

