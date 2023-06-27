Home Cities Mumbai

Mumbai: Ahead of Bakrid, thieves strike at Deonar goat market 

According to an official from the Deonar police station, two traders lost their mobile phones, each costing about Rs 35,000, while another trader's phone worth Rs 10,500 was stolen.

Published: 27th June 2023 02:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2023 02:26 PM   |  A+A-

Case , police , seaerch , crime , theft , burglar , wanted

For representational purpose.(Express Illustration)

By PTI

MUMBAI: As the crowd swells at Mumbai's Deonar goat market ahead of Eid ul-Adha, also known as Bakrid, thieves are taking advantage of the rush, stealing away mobile phones and cash, an official said on Tuesday.

In the past two days, Mumbai police have registered three theft cases, the official said.

Bakrid will be celebrated in Maharashtra on June 29 . 

According to an official from the Deonar police station, two traders lost their mobile phones, each costing about Rs 35,000, while another trader's phone worth Rs 10,500 was stolen.

In all cases, the traders said the phones were taken away by thieves when they were busy selling goats at the bustling market.

The thieves move in groups to divert the attention of traders, the official said.

Police have also come across complaints of cash being stolen, the official said.

"We have registered three theft cases and will scan the footage of CCTV cameras at the market," the official added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mumbai Deonar market theft
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp