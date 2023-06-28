Home Cities Mumbai

Water stock in lakes down to 7 pc; Mumbai civic body to impose water cut from July 1

According to a BMC report, the seven lakes had 7.26 per cent stock at 6 am on Wednesday.

Published: 28th June 2023

By PTI

MUMBAI: With the level of lakes supplying water to Mumbai going down due to inadequate rainfall in their catchment areas, the city civic body has decided to impose a 10 per cent water cut here starting from Saturday, officials said.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has also appealed to citizens to save water and use it judiciously.

The southwest monsoon covered Mumbai on Sunday, its entry into the financial capital being two weeks.

Chahal told PTI on Wednesday that the BMC has decided to implement 10 water cuts in Mumbai from July 1, as the stock in lakes supplying water to the city is about seven per cent.

Mumbai receives 3,800 MLD (millions of litres per day) of water from seven reservoirs namely Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi, located in Mumbai, Thane and Nashik districts.

On the same day in 2022 and 2021, the lakes had 9.04 per cent and 16.44 per cent water stock respectively, as per the report.

