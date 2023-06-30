Mumbai: Two arrested for murdering, hanging man from tree in Chembur

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai Police has arrested two persons for allegedly murdering a 30-year-old unidentified man and hanging him from a tree in suburban Chembur in April this year, an official said on Thursday.

The man's body had been spotted near Holy Family School in Chembur on April 20.

During the probe, the investigating officials got information about a scuffle involving three men at the spot on the night of April 19, and zeroed in on two suspects.

The duo were nabbed on Wednesday.

The accused told police that they had a fight with the victim as he abused them after drinking liquor, the official said.

They allegedly thrashed him to death and hanged him from a tree so as to make it look like a suicide, he said, adding that further probe is on.

