Kejriwal, Mann land in Mumbai; to meet Pawar, Thackeray 

Kejriwal, Mann on a nationwide tour to garner support for the AAP's fight against the Centre's ordinance on control of services in Delhi.

Published: 24th May 2023 12:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2023 12:23 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, in Kolkata, May 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and his party comrade and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday evening.

The Aam Aadmi Party leaders would be meeting NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray here.

Kejriwal, Mann and other AAP leaders will meet Thackeray on Wednesday at the latter's residence around noon.

On Thursday, they will meet Pawar at 3 pm at Yashwantrao Chavan Centre located opposite the state administrative headquarters.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal and Mann met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata as part of their nationwide tour to garner support for the AAP's fight against the Centre's ordinance on control of services in Delhi.

