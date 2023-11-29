Home Cities Mumbai

Six injured as five houses collapse after gas cylinder explosion in Mumbai; 11 rescued

"A gas cylinder exploded in a house, leading to the collapse of five two-storey structures," a civic official said.

Published: 29th November 2023 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2023 01:36 PM

By PTI

MUMBAI: Six persons were injured as five houses collapsed after a gas cylinder exploded in one of them in Chembur area of Mumbai on Wednesday morning, following which 11 people were rescued, civic officials said.

The incident took place at 7.50 am at Old Barrack near Golf Club in Chembur area.

Six persons, including a 47-year-old woman, were injured in the incident.

All of them were admitted to the nearby Shatabdi Hospital.

They are being treated at the Out-patient Department (OPD) of the hospital and their condition is stable, he said.

Eleven people, including around five persons who were stranded on the first floors of the houses, were rescued, the official said.

Following the explosion, fire brigade, police, civic staff, ambulance service and other agencies were mobilised, a fire brigade official said.

"Five fire brigade vehicles are currently at the spot and the personnel are carrying out a search operation to ensure that nobody is trapped under the debris of the collapsed houses," he said.

