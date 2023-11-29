Home Cities Mumbai

Woman critical after lover slits her throat in Mumbai

Image used for representational purposes only.

By PTI

MUMBAI: A man allegedly slit the throat of a 25-year-old woman with a blade in Mumbai after she turned down his marriage proposal and insulted him, a police official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at the woman's house in Kalachowki locality on Tuesday afternoon.

The woman has been hospitalised and is in critical condition, the official said.

The 44-year-old accused, who works as a driver and is a resident of Parshuram Nagar in Kalachowki area, has been arrested, he said.

The woman stayed with her two brothers in the same locality.

During the probe, the police found that the accused was in a relationship with the woman for one year.

He wanted to marry her but she had been turning down his proposal.

On Monday night, some argument took place between them and the woman insulted him in front of some people.

On Tuesday afternoon, the accused entered the woman's house and allegedly slit her throat with a blade, the official said.

After hearing her cries for help, some neighbours rushed to her house but the accused managed to escape from the spot.

The woman was rushed to the KEM Hospital.

She is still unconscious, the official said.

A police team was formed to nab the accused and he was arrested from Parshuram Nagar on Tuesday night.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant Indian Penal Code sections including 307 (attempt to murder), the police said.

