Home Cities Mumbai

Gang which abducted and sold babies busted; six arrested

Last month, this gang allegedly kidnapped a two years old girl from Malad, took her to Malwani and later Nashik where they wanted to sell her for Rs two lakh, said a Kurar police station official here

Published: 11th October 2023 12:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2023 12:13 AM   |  A+A-

Police

Police arrested six persons for kidnapping and selling babies.

By PTI

MUMBAI: A gang which allegedly sold babies to needy couples has been busted here with the arrest of six persons from Nashik and Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

The accused were identified as Irfan Khan (26), Salauddin Sayyed (23), Adil Khan (19), Taukeer Sayyed (26), Raza Sheikh and Samadhan Jagtap.

Last month, this gang allegedly kidnapped a two years old girl from Malad, took her to Malwani and later Nashik where they wanted to sell her for Rs two lakh, said a Kurar police station official here.

As the deal fell through, they returned to Mumbai and left the girl at Dadar railway station, he said.

While police reunited the girl with her family, which lived under a bridge, nine teams were formed to nab the accused, he said.

All the accused were booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 363 (kidnapping), 370 (trafficking of person) and 34 (common intention) and further investigation is underway, the official said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
trafficking babies busted

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp