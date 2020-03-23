STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Travel ban, curfew not withstanding, four from Maharashtra brought to Lakshadweep

However, on Sunday, when the country was observing Janata Curfew, the visitors were secretly taken to Bangaram Island by the Tourism Department officials.

Janata Curfew day in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As a precaution in the wake of Covid-19, the Lakshadweep administration has banned entry of outsiders to its territory. Despite this, four men from the mainland tried to enter the 36-island archipelago on Saturday inviting strong reaction from the residents.

Four, who are reportedly from Maharashtra, flew to Agatti airport on Saturday where they were met with stiff resistance by the locals, who tried to turn them away, the local sources said.

The two men were allowed to enter the island without entry permits as the administration had already announced that they will stop issuing permits as a measure to prevent the spread of the contagion.

Entry permit is a must for outsiders to enter the Union Territory, which has so far been unaffected by the pandemic. Sources added that when the locals protested, the deputy collector transported them to an isolated facility.

“When the boat approached the island carrying the outsiders, the locals were incensed. They did not let the boat near and it was diverted to Thinnakara island nearby,” said the sources.

