Kerala floods: Fishermen turn good Samaritans, save 9,211 

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The fishermen were once again saviours of many human lives trapped in their homes due to flood. Their intervention has so far saved the lives of 9,211 people. According to the Fisheries Department, it was because of the planning at the district-level that the rescue activities led by fishermen were conducted at the 67 flood-affected areas with ease.
“As and when the incessant rain begins, the department gets into action. It puts 470 boats, 361 sea rescue volunteers and 1,503 fishermen on standby mode. But the rescue mission was attended by 282 boats, 184 sea rescue volunteers and 1,176 fishermen. Of these, 262 boats have returned,” said J Mercykutty Amma, Fisheries Minister. Meanwhile, 61 boats also suffered damage in the rescue mission.