Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Five SFI activists held from University College hostel for attack on KSU chief

The city police on Saturday raided the University College hostel and nabbed five SFI activists, who were involved in the attack on KSU state president K M Abhijith.

Published: 01st December 2019 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2019 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city police on Saturday raided the University College hostel and nabbed five SFI activists, who were involved in the attack on KSU state president K M Abhijith. The arrested are Amal Mohammed, Sambhu, Vigneswaran, Sunil and Ajmal. They were remanded. The Cantonment police said among the arrested, only three were students of University College. Amal was a former University College student, who did graduation in politics, while Ajmal was a student of Law College.

The two were staying illegally in the college hostel on the account of their organisational affiliation. The police said the five were involved in the attack on the KSU chief on Friday. The raid was led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP)R Aaditya. The police team, divided into two groups, conducted the raid. When the team led by the DCP entered through the front gate, the other team sneaked in via the rear gate.

The arrested were later charged under section 308 of the IPC (attempt to murder). Police sources said 25 people were arraigned as accused in the attack against Abhijith. The whole cycle of violence erupted after an SFI worker, who was the former college union chairman of University College, Mahesh aka Ettappan, attacked a KSU worker inside the hostel.

The Museum police have registered a case against Mahesh, who is said to be absconding. The Cantonment police have also registered attempt-to-murder case against KSU leaders based on a complaint filed by Bhagat, an SFI worker of University College.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SFI activists
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
G Parameshwara (Photo | EPS)
Congress and JD(S) were good together because they have similar ideologies: Former Karnataka Dy CM
Road at Selaiyur in Tambaram flooded after heavy rain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry
Gallery
TNIE takes a look at the performance of the government and schemes it has rolled out.
YSRCP government turns six months: A closer look at Jagan Mohan Reddy's administrative achievements
Warner is the first player since India's Karun Nair made 303 not out in 2016 against England to reach the magical mark and he joins an elite club, including Azhar Ali who is captaining Pakistan in the current series. (Photos | AFP)
David Warner smashes 335 against Pakistan: Meet all Australians to score Test triple hundreds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp