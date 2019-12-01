Five SFI activists held from University College hostel for attack on KSU chief

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city police on Saturday raided the University College hostel and nabbed five SFI activists, who were involved in the attack on KSU state president K M Abhijith. The arrested are Amal Mohammed, Sambhu, Vigneswaran, Sunil and Ajmal. They were remanded. The Cantonment police said among the arrested, only three were students of University College. Amal was a former University College student, who did graduation in politics, while Ajmal was a student of Law College.

The two were staying illegally in the college hostel on the account of their organisational affiliation. The police said the five were involved in the attack on the KSU chief on Friday. The raid was led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP)R Aaditya. The police team, divided into two groups, conducted the raid. When the team led by the DCP entered through the front gate, the other team sneaked in via the rear gate.

The arrested were later charged under section 308 of the IPC (attempt to murder). Police sources said 25 people were arraigned as accused in the attack against Abhijith. The whole cycle of violence erupted after an SFI worker, who was the former college union chairman of University College, Mahesh aka Ettappan, attacked a KSU worker inside the hostel.

The Museum police have registered a case against Mahesh, who is said to be absconding. The Cantonment police have also registered attempt-to-murder case against KSU leaders based on a complaint filed by Bhagat, an SFI worker of University College.