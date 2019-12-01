More land encroached upon than alleged, finds probe

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: While probing an allegation of revenue land encroachment, near New Theatre where a gated CITU union office stands, city corporation officials found that over two cents of land at Thampanoor had been encroached upon by different parties, on Saturday. The inquiry was launched after the issue was raised in the corporation council meeting held on Friday.

Town planning standing committee chairperson Palayam Rajan said that the union office stood on half cent of revenue land and Thycaud village office had been directed to furnish further details. He added, “While looking into the issue, we found that another one-and-a-half cents adjacent to this land had also been encroached by private parties. We have issued notice to them also.”

“The land will be reclaimed,” said Rajan. “Any and all constructions and its use should come to a halt when they receive the stop memo,” he added. An official said that the union members were using the land as a temporary shelter which was later converted to a full fledged structure with roofing sheets. This had led to public outrage.