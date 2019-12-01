Principal calls for a reconciliation meeting

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of University College clashes between SFI and KSU activists on Friday, principal K Mani has declared a holiday on Monday. He has also called for a reconciliation meeting with the sparring groups on Monday.

Meanwhile, the collegiate education director has asked for a report from the university hostel warden on the alleged assault of some KSU activists by SFI leaders along with details of the students staying at the college hostel. Resident details were sought in view of allegations that people from outside were staying at the hostel. On Saturday, the police had raided the university college hostel.

Tension had prevailed on Friday when KSU state president KM Abhijith visited the campus after another KSU worker Amal was allegedly beaten up by SFI workers. When Abhijith reached near the gate he had an altercation with SFI activists which later lead to a clash between the two groups and subsequent on-the-road protest at Palayam by Abhijith, Amal and others. Opposition leaders and senior Congress leaders also joined them.