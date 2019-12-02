Poovar KSRTC depot to get a major makeover

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The KSRTC bus depot in Poovar, a tourist destination located on the southern side of Thiruvananthapuram district, is set to get a makeover.

The old and dilapidated asbestos-roofed sheds which were built when the depot began operations in the mid-1970s, will be converted to a 3,000-sq-ft concrete structure with basic amenities. The first floor of the two storeyed-building will have restrooms for men and women staff.

Waiting room for passengers, a shop, office rooms of the station master and general controlling inspector and a room for issuing concession will be set up on the second floor.

“The new building has been a long-pending demand of the public. It is constructed keeping in mind the comfort of passengers and staff,” said Kovalam MLA M Vincent. According to him, the building will also be given an aesthetic appeal.

The Parassala block panchayat has taken up the construction works using the MLA’s local area development fund. The cost of the project is estimated to be over `83 lakh. The building will be handed over to KSRTC after completing the work.

“At present, the offices are working at a temporary shed. We hope to shift to the new building in a month or two,” said S Mohammed Basheer, assistant transport officer, Poovar depot. The depot started as an operating centre for buses from Neyyatinkara and Parassala depots in 1970 and became a sub-depot with 35 schedules a couple of years later. At present, the depot operates 60 schedules but lost around 14 schedules due to cancellation of ordinary service in by route and superclass services.