Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Helmet for pillion riders evokes mixed response

As per the new Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, it is mandatory for every person above four years of age to wear a helmet.

Published: 03rd December 2019 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2019 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

A two-wheeler rider shows the victory sign upon seeing the camera at Ambujavilasam Road B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the Kerala Police and the Motor Vehicles Department having intensified vehicle checking and ensuring that pillion riders wear helmets, the order has evoked a mixed response from the people in the city.The High Court had recently asked the state government to make it mandatory for the pillion riders to wear helmets. “We initially considered implementing the rule and imposing fines from Sunday. Although violations were reported, pillion riders were just warned. From this week onwards, we will start imposing fines,” said Bijumon K, RTO enforcement. 

As per the new Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, it is mandatory for every person above four years of age to wear a helmet. Any pillion rider who violates the rule would be fined at `500 under the Act. 
 While many welcomed the rule, others opined that more time should be given to implement the rule for children. “Instead of executing the rule immediately, awareness should be created first,” said Arun J V, a BSNL employee. 

There is also a lack of availability of helmets for children. “I have two children aged eight and 10. Due to the strict implementation of the helmet rule, I had to go to multiple shops in search of helmets which weren’t available in most of the shops,” he said. 

Recently, a 24-year-old woman working in Technopark succumbed to her injuries suffered in a two-wheeler accident near Kazhakoottam. According to the police, she was the pillion rider. “Pillion riders are affected the most during accidents. The woman wasn’t wearing a helmet due to which she suffered a head injury. Risk can be minimised when helmets are worn,” said Rajeev Krishnan, an IT professional. 

 Madhukar Krishna, a city-based professional bike rider said: “This rule should have been put into practice much earlier. Riders are protected by helmets but the pillion riders have nothing to safeguard them.” He also added that the sale of cheap low-quality helmets is on the rise which do not act as effective shields.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actress and Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini (File Photo | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: Rapists should be kept in jail permanently, says BJP MP Hema Malini
DCW chief Swati Maliwal (File | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal sits on hunger strike
Gallery
On 2 December 2019, 24-year old sub-Lieutenant Shivangi became the first woman pilot of the Indian Navy. (Photo | PTI)
Meet Shivangi, the Bihar girl who created history by becoming Navy's first woman pilot
At 89, Malayalam cinema is looking young. Nine decades after ‘Vigathakumaran’, the first silent movie, Malayalam cinema appears to be on an extended upgrade that has brought in diversity in themes and treatment, shaped a new film sensibility and seen a ne
Mollywood @ 89: A closer look at the history and achievements of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp