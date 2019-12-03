Police get nod to buy 50 body cams

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police department will deploy body-worn cameras on its staff in selected police station limits as part of police modernisation. The government has accorded administrative sanction for procuring 50 body cameras at a rate of `30 lakh. The cameras will be supplied by Broadcast Engineering Consultant India Ltd, a government of India undertaking. Earlier, an e-tender was floated and cancelled after the firms that took part in the auction failed to meet the specifications.

State Police Chief Loknath Behera had placed a work order which was later ratified by the government. With the arrival of the body cameras, the law enforcement can mount surveillance simultaneously while doing other works. The cameras can be worn on collar strap of the uniform. The cameras are night-vision enabled. The cameras will be put to use at common traffic congestion spots and crime hot spots.

Senior police officers said use of cameras will streamline the functioning of the policemen and will bring down the criticisms against them. “Use of cameras will help the department in two ways. Offenders cannot give excuses and raise undesirable allegations against officers. The officers will also become accountable as they know their actions are monitored,” said a senior officer.

“The cameras can also record conversation between the police and the public and will thus bring more transparency,” the officer added.The department had already purchased 25 similar cameras for Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram city police.