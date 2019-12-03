TNIE GET initiative launched

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The New Indian Express GET initiative was launched at Bharathiya Vidya Bhavan Senior Secondary School, Manvila, here on Monday. The programme was conducted in association with Shilpa’s Centre for Maths and Engineering studies.

The institute conducted a pre-board workshop for students and the highlight was a practice session on Maths MCQ question for CBSE board examinations. Institute managing director Shilpa Surendran, school vice-principal Jayalekshmi and senior teachers attended the event.