No end in sight to Vanchiyoor court impasse

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Bar Council representatives on Tuesday met the Trivandrum Bar Association office bearers and the District Judge in a bid to tackle the imbroglio that arose after Judicial First Class Magistrate Deepa Mohan was allegedly heckled by a section of lawyers last week.

The Bar Association officials had met the High Court Chief Justice recently to resolve the issue that has been affecting the functioning of the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court I in Vanchiyoor for the last few days. However, the move bore no results.

The crisis emerged after the magistrate cancelled the bail bonds of a KSRTC driver, who was an accused in a road accident case. The bail bonds were cancelled and the accused was remanded when complainant Lathakumari alleged that the driver had threatened her to settle the case out of court.

The lawyers, alleging that the move was arbitrary, had gathered outside the magistrate’s chamber and locked her up inside. They had also decided to boycott the magistrate for an indefinite period. Vanchiyoor police had registered case against the key office bearers of the association and a few lawyers on the basis of the magistrate’s complaint.

Sources said Tuesday’s meeting in Thiruvananthapuram failed to break the deadlock and the boycott of the magistrate will continue.

Meanwhile, Trivandrum Bar Association president K P Jayachandran said the Bar Council members visited the association office bearers and the district judge, but no official meeting was held. “It was a visit to acquaint with the issue as the Bar Council is slated to meet on Wednesday,” he said.