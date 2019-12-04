Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Pleas for a disabled-friendly capital city go unheard

Differently-abled people in the city share the challenges they face in public due to the lack of infrastructure facilities for them in the city

Published: 04th December 2019 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2019 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Steena Das
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: When Ashla Rani, executive assistant to the chairman of Pallium India, was asked about the capital city’s attitude towards the differently-abled, she says: “The city is very unfriendly.” She then goes on to substantiate. “I was travelling through a wheelchair-accessible path in my wheelchair. But I was hindered by a vehicle that was parked on the path. As a result, I had to find another path. Commuters are unconcerned about the differently-abled when they park their vehicles mindlessly,” she says.

Similarly, a four-year-old was denied admission to a prestigious school after a spinal cord injury. “School authorities were concerned if they would lose out on other admissions if a differently-abled was admitted,” Ashla says.

Another differently-abled person points out that she was taken to the Napier Museum with the help of people, both in 2011 and 2018. Even when the government implements initiatives to make the city disabled-friendly, government offices, railway stations and public transport remain inaccessible. “Thiruvananthapuram International Airport is disabled-friendly but accessing the platforms at Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station is a tedious task,” says C I Varghese, general secretary of Welfare Association for Visually Challenged. Citing the pathetic situation of the ramps at various places for the differently-abled people, Ashla says: “Ramps are built unscientifically.

A small step in itself is a barrier for wheelchairs.” She urges the government to consult experts before constructing ramps.

Nagendran Tambi is an amputee who lost both of his legs. He stays at Kuravankonam with his mentally-challenged daughter aged 44. Narrating his eagerness to come to the front and meet people, he says: “I want to feel the fresh air, rain and warmth. I lost one of my legs in 2011 and the other in 2018. I managed to use a wheelchair until 2018. Also, I lost my job and cannot afford to buy a wheelchair. It will be challenging to use a wheelchair with the current unfriendly city infrastructure.”

Offices, buses inaccessible
Even when the government implements initiatives to make the city disabled-friendly, government offices, railway stations and public transport continue to remain inaccessible

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
My father was a victim of BJP's political vendetta: Karti Chidambaram
Chidambaram granted bail after 105 days, Singhvi welcomes SC decision
Gallery
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
Argentine Lionel Messi poses with his six golden balls during the Ballon d'Or award ceremony in Paris. Messi said he hoped to carry on undimmed by age after claiming a record Golden Ball at the age of 32. (Photo | AP)
Ballon d'Or award photos: Messi bags sixth Golden Ball, Alisson wins Yachine award and Kopa Trophy for Matthijs de Ligt...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp