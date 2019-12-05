Capital gets ready for the cricket showdown

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The maiden T20I cricket match held at the Sports Hub, Karyavattom, two years ago between India and New Zealand was cut short to an eight-over match owing to a downpour. However, the dedication by the ground staff in clearing the wet surface of the ground and the passion shown by cricket fans who had waited for hours to see the game was well appreciated by international cricketers and umpires.

Now, the second T20I match, between India and West India, is all set to be held at the stadium on Sunday and preparations have entered the final phase. Cricket enthusiasts in the capital are excited to watch their favourite players and they hope the rain gods will not play spoilsport yet again.

“We are excited about the chance to watch the game. The first T20I was an experience indeed. Though there was a downpour, we waited till the end. That is the spirit of Thiruvananthapuram,” said M Hari Sankar, a cricket fan.

Jackson Antony, from Kochi, said the Sports Hub turned out to be a lucky stadium for India as the team won all three games it had played here. “The Sports Hub has better facilities than the Kaloor Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium. A group from Kochi will come to the capital on Saturday itself to watch the game,” he said.

Tickets : The tickets for the match can be booked online via Paytm, Kerala Cricket Association’s ticketing partner for the tournament. The booking can be done only through a link which will be available on the KCA website. The ticket prices, including GST and Kerala flood cess, are Rs 1,000 for upper-tier tickets, Rs 2,000 for lower-tier, Rs 3,000 for special chair and Rs 5,000 for the executive pavilion (including food). A person can book up to six tickets using a single email ID and mobile number. ID cards will be inspected before entry. The tickets will be available to the students at Rs 500. They will have to provide their ID cards. Parking facilities will be organised at the LNCPE, Kerala University and Karyavattom campuses.

Preparations : The stadium is set. The pitch is ready and finishing touches will be completed in a day. There will be two big screens at the stadium and many small screens at various points. Elaborate security arrangements have also been made by the city police. The accommodation for both the teams have been arranged at Leela Raviz, Kovalam. “The sale of tickets is progressing very fast and it is expected to finish in the coming days. If there are any overcast conditions, we are also prepared with extra covers and modern equipment to drain out water from the ground. Entertainment is ensured with DJ Savyo to cheer up the crowd,” said Sreejith V Nair, secretary, Kerala Cricket Association.

Food: The public will not be allowed to carry bottled water and other drinks inside the stadium. These will be provided by Pepsico. Necessary arrangements have also been made to provide good food and water at reasonable prices to the public. All seating areas will have food counters of various catering units near them. The KCA special team, Thiruvananthapuram corporation, Food and Safety Authority and the Suchitwa Mission special team will be inspecting the food counters during the match. No one will be allowed to sell products above the MRP rates. Boarding facilities will be provided to all, including the differently-abled. Kudumbasree Mission has been contracted to cater to the food requirements of the spectators and Pepsi will be the official partner. Each catering unit has more than 10 counters.