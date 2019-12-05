Onion price hike disrupts lives

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The skyrocketing prices of onions and shallots are likely to continue. The prices of these kitchen staples have touched Rs 130 and Rs 140 per kilogram, respectively overnight, burning a hole in the pockets of the public. Households, hotels and traders are equally affected in this dire situation.

Vegetable vendor at Palayam market,, Arjunan, said: “Vegetables were brought by borrowing money. When lenders demand the loaned money, we have no choice but to request them to take the unsold onions and shallots. A few vendors have even stopped selling onions because of the alarming prices which detract consumers.

Jaleel, owner of Chala Friends Hotel, Chalai, said that onions can’t be substituted. “Even if we use cabbage instead of onions, it will only result in making the curry stale within a few hours.” Jaleel also strongly believes that small-scale hotel owners are the ones who suffer the most under this dilemma. Rajan, a snack shop chef at East Fort, said that they have stopped making onion fritters (ulli vada) due to the price hike.