1,000 police personnel to be deployed for safe conduct of Sunday’s T20I

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police department will deploy 1,000 personnel for safe conduct of India-West Indies T20I slated to be held at Greenfield Stadium, Karyavattom, on December 8. The police force to be led by City Commissioner M R Ajith Kumar will have six SPs, 16 DySPs, 25 CIs, 850 civil police officers and 100 plainclothes in its roster. They will take care of traffic and security matters of the stadium.

Parking arrangements

Vehicle parking will be allowed inside LNCPE, Kerala University Campus, Karyavattom College, University BEd College and the road in front of the university. Two-wheelers can be parked on the ground located on the left side of the stadium. Helmets will not be allowed inside the stadium, the police said.The KSRTC will conduct special services to the stadium from Attingal and Thiruvananthapuram. Deputy Commissioner R Gopakumar said people should use public transport facilities on the match-day to avoid traffic snarl-ups.

Entry to stadium from 4 pm

The entry of spectators will be allowed from 4 pm onwards via the main gate. However, they can move into the stadium through designated gates after undergoing tier security check.Water bottles, umbrellas, whistles, match box, cigarette etc will not be allowed inside. In case of rain, 50 ground staff and adequate rain sheets have been arranged to deal with the situation. The organising committee said four practice wickets and two match wickets have been prepared.“About 92 percent of the tickets have been sold,” said general convenor Sajan K Varghese.