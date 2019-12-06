Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

1,000 police personnel to be deployed for safe conduct of Sunday’s T20I

The police department will deploy 1,000 personnel for safe conduct of India-West Indies T20I slated to be held at Greenfield Stadium, Karyavattom, on December 8.

Published: 06th December 2019 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2019 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police department will deploy 1,000 personnel for safe conduct of India-West Indies T20I slated to be held at Greenfield Stadium, Karyavattom, on December 8. The police force to be led by City Commissioner M R Ajith Kumar will have six SPs, 16 DySPs, 25 CIs, 850 civil police officers and 100 plainclothes in its roster. They will take care of traffic and security matters of the stadium.

Parking arrangements
Vehicle parking will be allowed inside LNCPE, Kerala University Campus, Karyavattom College, University BEd College and the road in front of the university. Two-wheelers can be parked on the ground located on the left side of the stadium. Helmets will not be allowed inside the stadium, the police said.The KSRTC will conduct special services to the stadium from Attingal and Thiruvananthapuram. Deputy Commissioner R Gopakumar said people should use public transport facilities on the match-day to avoid traffic snarl-ups.

Entry to stadium from 4 pm
The entry of spectators will be allowed from 4 pm onwards via the main gate. However, they can move into the stadium through designated gates after undergoing tier security check.Water bottles, umbrellas, whistles, match box, cigarette etc will not be allowed inside.  In case of rain, 50 ground staff and adequate rain sheets have been arranged to deal with the situation. The organising committee said four practice wickets and two match wickets have been prepared.“About 92 percent of the tickets have been sold,” said general convenor Sajan K Varghese.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
T20I Karyavattom Greenfield Stadium
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People standing in queues to buy onions. (Photo | G Satyanarayana)
Andhra Pradesh: Demand for subsidised onions cause stampede like situation
This class 11 student wins praise for translating 's speech in Malayalam
Gallery
The four accused in the rape-murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were gunned down by the police in the wee hours on Friday at the very spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. The incident, which created shock and horror,
 All accused in Hyderabad vet rape-murder case shot dead by police: Nirbhaya's mother to Shashi Tharoor, here are the reactions
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp