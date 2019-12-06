Industries minister orders investigation into allegations against KMML

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Industries Minister E P Jayarajan has ordered an inquiry into the alleged procurement of raw materials by state-owned Kerala Minerals and Metals (KMML) at Chavara in Kollam.

Kerala State Industrial Development managing director M G Rajamanickam, who has been appointed the investigating officer in the case, will probe the allegation that KMML purchased beneficiated ilmenite (also known as synthetic rutile) from private firms.

The purchase kicked up a row as KMML allegedly did business with the private firms while failing to collect black sand from its own mines in Karunagapally. Ilmanite produced from black sand is a raw material used for making titanium dioxide, a mineral composed primarly by KMML.

Rajamanickam will also probe the unauthorised works at KMML guest house and the lose procured owing to the non-functional acid regent plant.

“There is a huge conspiracy to destroy KMML which is among the best PSUs under the Industries Department,” said Jayarajan.

The minister said the allegations were concocted by those who faced action for past irregularities in the organisation. KMML made a net profit of `163.29 crore in 2018-19 and a record profit of `181.11 crore in 2017-18.