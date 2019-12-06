UST Global’s annual conference ends on Friday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: UST Global’s annual developer conference D3 (Dream, Develop, Disrupt) began in the city on Thursday. The company is marking the fourth edition of D3, which is considered one of the largest technology conferences in the city.

“Since its inception, D3 has brought energy and excitement to thousands of employees at UST Global. This year’s theme is ‘Speed’ with a focus on Edge Computing 5g and Quantum Computing and their scientific, engineering and commercial applications,” says Niranjan Ram, chief technology officer, UST Global.

For the two-day event, participants had the opportunity to listen to technology and industry domain leaders on the imperatives of speed covering topics such as Quantum Computing, Edge Computing and 5G and how they can be harnessed to transform high-speed computing and communication. The event was held at the Travancore International Convention Center.