Calm after a violent March in Capital

Goonda attacks saw a sharp fall after the police launched the ‘Operation Bolt,’ a special drive to nab trouble makers after the violent incidents in March.

Published: 08th December 2019 06:12 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The gruesome murder of a youth at Karamana in March this year was a shocking expose of the seedy underbelly of the capital where drug mafias thrive with the support of gangsters.

Twenty-one-year-old Ananthu Gireesh was killed in cold blood by eight youths amidst a booze and drug party in a secluded plot at Kaimanam. The killers filmed the dying youth after severing his blood vessels.
Officers who were part of the probe said the 10 youths accused of the kidnap and murder, all in their 20s, were drug addicts and some of them were peddlers too.

“Some of them had close links with notorious gangsters who often used them for drug peddling. Most of the goons here are engaged in drug trade, a reason why the illicit trade is thriving despite frequent arrests of carriers,” said an inspector.

He said some of the accused had become hardcore criminals at a young age owing to the influence of drugs. “Vishnu aged, 24, committed a horrendous act. He cut out the flesh from his arms and legs and severed his veins. The accused confessed that he started drugs in his teens and could not live without it,” said the officer who is now among those assigned to monitor the gangsters.

The city witnessed three back-to-back murders in March, including that of Ananthu. The accused in all cases were active drug peddlers, the police said. K S Ani, an autorickshaw driver, of Barton Hill Colony here, was hacked to death by his former accomplice Jeevan. Both of them had links with drug mafia and were former accomplices of Gundukadu Sabu, a notorious gangster.

Goonda attacks saw a sharp fall after the police launched the ‘Operation Bolt,’ a special drive to nab trouble makers after the violent incidents in March. The drive saw raids, preventive detentions and patrolling of deserted or secluded areas which could serve as a meeting place of goons and anti-socials.
Deputy Commissioner of Police R Adithya said close monitoring of the activities of goons and other potential trouble makers helped reduce goonda menace considerably.

“The first phase of the drive saw raids and preventive detentions. Then we updated the list of anti-socials and are keeping a tab on them. It worked well,” he said.

