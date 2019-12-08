‘Find own identity in filmmaking’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Born and studied in Amsterdam, it was India that won the heart of Holland filmmaker Louk Vreeswijk. “The people and the pitch for documentaries inspired me to settle down in India,” said Louk, who for the past 10 years calls Almora in Uttarakhand his home.
He first came to Kerala in 1979 to capture the lives of coir and cashew workers while studying cultural anthropology at the University of Amsterdam. “I came to Alappuzha to make the documentary ‘Made in India’. The documentary revolves around the difficulties faced by coir and cashew workers. It depicts Kerala during the 1970s, how workers were exploited, the culture and the protests,” he said. “Most of my films are a result of thorough research. It marks an anthropological approach and view,” he said.
According to Louk, Indian documentaries failed to convince the audience. “Indian documentaries are less open to critics and critical documentaries are not appreciated here,” said Louk.
A veteran filmmaker himself, Louk said youngsters should look to find their own identity in filmmaking. “It is difficult to find an identity in the era of commercial movies. But the young generation must not fall prey to commercialisation if you want to be a feature filmmaker,” he said.
A regular visitor to IFFK for the past eight years, he is thrilled to see the long queues of film lovers.
He said the film festival has got a good collection of crowd pullers. “I feel lively and the crowd here is amazing. I’m extremely happy with the film lovers and the long queues. Moreover, it is an opportunity for me to meet my film loving friends whom I befriended during my earlier visits,” he said.
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Born and studied in Amsterdam, it was India that won the heart of Holland filmmaker Louk Vreeswijk. “The people and the pitch for documentaries inspired me to settle down in India,” said Louk, who for the past 10 years calls Almora in Uttarakhand his home.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Kamal Haasan's party, Rajini forum won't contest in Tamil Nadu rural civic polls
Gujarat: Wife helped 3 people rape 12-year-old daughter over a year, man tells cops
Fresh protests in Manipur against Citizenship Bill
UK PM Johnson visits Hindu temple, vows to partner with PM Modi to build new India
Sri Lanka's Tamil party to discuss 13th amendment with President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa
Shane Warne awaits big pay day for his small stake in Rajasthan Royals