Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Paskaljevic turns the lens on refugees through his film ‘Despite the Fog’

The couple, Paolo and Valeria, after they take in the orphan refugee boy Muhammed, is faced with backlash from neighbours.
 

Published: 08th December 2019 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2019 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Gopika IS
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though ‘Despite the Fog’ by Goran Paskaljevic is a film that primarily addresses the issues faced by refugees in Italy, it ends up delving into the details of the mental health of a woman who lost her son and fell into depression. However, it cannot be said that the state of refugees is not addressed.

The couple, Paolo and Valeria, after they take in the orphan refugee boy Muhammed, is faced with backlash from neighbours.

Even from Valeria, there are unconscious reflections of her prejudice against refugees while she deals with Muhammed as a loving mother. She also unconsciously tries to make Muhammed a replacement for her son Marco who is no more. It is so obvious that in the end the eight-year-boy ends up shouting that he is not Marco but Mohammed. With a rather open ending, the movie leaves a lot to the imagination.

If Valeria’s mental health was addressed with more importance in the beginning, the ending might not have left viewers puzzled. Clarity on the subjects dealt with is lacking. Technically, the movie is sound.

The most impressive thing about the movie is how the director managed to convey the prejudice existing in society through a few words. The prejudice is evident from the frowns on a few faces when Paolo’s brother tries to apologise to him for his son Pietro’s prejudiced actions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Fire fighters carry out rescue operations at Rani Jhansi Road after a major fire broke out, in New Delhi, Sunday morning. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fire Mishap: Over 40 dead and several injured
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp