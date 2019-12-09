Film Market opens to positive response in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After a gap of two years, Film Market, a platform to market Malayalam films among the international audience, returned to IFFK on Sunday.

According to Kamal, chairman, Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, “The Film Market is also a platform to encourage budding filmmakers.” National and international online movie streaming channels and sales agencies participated in the four-day marketing programme. Films which were completed between September 1, 2018, and August 31, 2019, can make use of it.

Filmmakers Devendraprasad, Priyanandanan, Sajin Babu, Devadas Kallurutty, Mony Sreenivasan and famous distributors participated by screening their films. Radhakrishnan(CEO, Studion Mojo), Judy Gladstone (executive producer), Pinagi Chatterjee (GoQuest Media Ventures), and Jibnu J Jacob (Vinteels Digitals) were present as representatives of various marketing agencies.

‘Inhale Exhale’ evokes mixed feelings

T’Puram: ‘Inhale Exhale’, a movie dealing with the integration of a woman after being released from prison left audience with mixed feelings on the second day of the 24th International Film Festival of Kerala. According to Anju John, a delegate, the movie explored the life of a prisoner post-imprisonment in all its harshness.