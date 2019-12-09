Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

India fans paint Thiruvananthapuram blue

Fans’ disappointment of not having Sanju in the playing 11 soon gave way to elation when Kohli was introduced.

Published: 09th December 2019 01:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2019 01:54 AM   |  A+A-

Indian fans celebrate before the start of the match

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thousands thronged the Greenfield International Stadium Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday to witness the second T20 international that was played between India and West Indies.

Flying banners and fluttering flags could be seen among the massive crowd that had come to witness the sporting event. There were fans with their faces coloured in tri-colour cheering for the team. There was also a group of five that had come all the way from Kolkata to watch their favourite players in action.
Vinod Kumar, a fan from the city said, “I was excited to watch  my favourite stars Kohli and Rohit in action.”

Indian captain Virat Kohli and Shivam Dube during the second T20 match between India and West Indies at Greenfield stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Vinod’s friend Biju S added his weight to the palpable support for the local lad Sanju Samson. However, the disappointment of not having him in the playing eleven soon gave way to elation when Virat Kohli was introduced. Shivam Dubey’s three consecutive sixes and some fine shots by Rishabh Pant kept the spectators engaged.  

Many had reached the Sports Hub in Kariyavattom by 3 pm, hours before the scheduled start of the match at 7 pm, patiently waiting in long queues to enter the stadium. By 7pm the stadium was almost full. There were fears that the looming dark clouds might play spoilsport, but fortunately, the rain gods chose to look the other way allowing the match to progress unhindered. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India vs West Indies Thiruvananthapuram
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Fire: Search for missing Bihar teenager ends in morgue
JNU students lathi-charged during protest march to Rashtrapati Bhavan
Gallery
South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe 2019. (Photo | AFP)
All you need to know about 2019 Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi
As interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi turns 73 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Sonia Gandhi: Check out some rare photos of the veteran Congress leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp