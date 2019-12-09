India fans paint Thiruvananthapuram blue

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thousands thronged the Greenfield International Stadium Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday to witness the second T20 international that was played between India and West Indies.

Flying banners and fluttering flags could be seen among the massive crowd that had come to witness the sporting event. There were fans with their faces coloured in tri-colour cheering for the team. There was also a group of five that had come all the way from Kolkata to watch their favourite players in action.

Vinod Kumar, a fan from the city said, “I was excited to watch my favourite stars Kohli and Rohit in action.”

Indian captain Virat Kohli and Shivam Dube during the second T20 match between India and West Indies at Greenfield stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Vinod’s friend Biju S added his weight to the palpable support for the local lad Sanju Samson. However, the disappointment of not having him in the playing eleven soon gave way to elation when Virat Kohli was introduced. Shivam Dubey’s three consecutive sixes and some fine shots by Rishabh Pant kept the spectators engaged.

Many had reached the Sports Hub in Kariyavattom by 3 pm, hours before the scheduled start of the match at 7 pm, patiently waiting in long queues to enter the stadium. By 7pm the stadium was almost full. There were fears that the looming dark clouds might play spoilsport, but fortunately, the rain gods chose to look the other way allowing the match to progress unhindered.