Younger generation must have guts to make films from own reality: Ruchir Joshi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: During a session titled ‘In Conversation’ with curator Shai Heredia, eminent Indian writer and filmmaker Ruchir Joshi made it clear that the younger generation must be ready to take up challenges in filmmaking.

They must be realistic in their attempts to create and develop ideas from within their reality circle rather than imitate older filmmakers. He spoke with vigour about the movie enthusiasm in Kolkata and how fortunate he was to be intertwined with the authentic culture of movie-making in one of the movie hubs of the country.

Joshi took an optimistic stance on the evolution of cinema. He spoke avidly about the current technological era of filmmaking. Cinema has evolved so much that one misses the flaws of the older generation films. The upside is that it also gives huge freedom to independent filmmakers.

Digitalisation has taken over filmmaking. While evolution is undeniable, the best thing to do is to accept its positive sides and go with the flow, he added. Ruchir’s ‘Tales from the Planet Kolkata’ and ‘Memories of a Milk City’ will be screened at the fest.

Subtitles essential to make world cinema more accessible: Open Forum

T’Puram: The Open Forum held a discussion on the role of subtitles in filmmaking. The panellists included Chalachitra Academy chairman Kamal, secretary Mahesh Panchu, Premendra Mazumdar, Prema-chandran P, Smitha Pannyan, Pramod (Msone) and Nandalal. The session was moderated by Mam-mad Montage. Kamal emphasised the need for regional language subtitling that enables all kind of cinema to reach rural areas.

‘Door Lock’ at midnight screening today

As many as 63 films, including popular South Korean film ‘Door Lock’ and ‘The Cave’, will be screened on Monday. ‘Door Lock’ will be screened in the midnight screening category.

Applications for media awards

Reporters and photographers reporting the festival can apply for a media award. Those interested have to submit their reports at the media cell at the IFFK venue at Tagore theatre before 6 pm on Thursday. Those associated with the visual media and FM stations should submit their reports stored in pen drives. Those working in the online media should submit their reports through web links while the print media could submit printed copies of their reports.

For details: 9544917693, 7907565569.