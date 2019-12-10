Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

A space to interact

 The movie was screened at the third Kazhcha-Niv Indie Film Festival (KIFF) held in the city.

Published: 10th December 2019 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “The festival concentrates on Indie films. What makes the festival meaningful is  that you get the opportunity to interact with other filmmakers,” said Saurav Rai, director of ‘Nimtoh’.   

 The movie was screened at the third Kazhcha-Niv Indie Film Festival (KIFF) held in the city.‘Nimtoh’ meaning invitation, features a ten-year-old boy, Tashi, who hopes to be invited to the wedding of his boss’ son.The film is based on the small incidents that happen to Tashi at the wedding.

A self-taught filmmaker, Saurav said: “I started my movie career by making short films during my college days.”

It took around one-and-a-half years for him to complete this film which is his first feature film.Talking about the challenges, Saurav said: “Casting my own family members and villagers was the main challenge.”

He also shared a memorable moment during the shoot of ‘Nimtoh’ when one of the cast members who was supposed to be play the groom’s role hesitated to act and Saurav had to step in to do the role.“KIFF helps in encouraging independent filmmakers in the country by providing an open space,” he said. “No other film festival provides such an opportunity,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohammad Azharuddin, Mohammad Asaduddin, Sania Mirza and her father invite CM Chandrasekhar Rao for the wedding.
Mohammad Azharuddin's son to marry Sania Mirza's sister
Sitaram Yechury arrives for the press conference on Monday. (Photo | arun kumar)
The constitution is being altered by a Bill: Sitaram Yechury on Citizenship Amendment Bill
Gallery
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
'Gully Boy' dominated the Star Screen Awards 2019. (Photo | Alia Bhatt/Ranveer Singh Instagram)
Star Screen Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt win top awards for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp