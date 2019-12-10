A space to interact

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “The festival concentrates on Indie films. What makes the festival meaningful is that you get the opportunity to interact with other filmmakers,” said Saurav Rai, director of ‘Nimtoh’.

The movie was screened at the third Kazhcha-Niv Indie Film Festival (KIFF) held in the city.‘Nimtoh’ meaning invitation, features a ten-year-old boy, Tashi, who hopes to be invited to the wedding of his boss’ son.The film is based on the small incidents that happen to Tashi at the wedding.

A self-taught filmmaker, Saurav said: “I started my movie career by making short films during my college days.”

It took around one-and-a-half years for him to complete this film which is his first feature film.Talking about the challenges, Saurav said: “Casting my own family members and villagers was the main challenge.”

He also shared a memorable moment during the shoot of ‘Nimtoh’ when one of the cast members who was supposed to be play the groom’s role hesitated to act and Saurav had to step in to do the role.“KIFF helps in encouraging independent filmmakers in the country by providing an open space,” he said. “No other film festival provides such an opportunity,” he added.