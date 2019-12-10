Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Confusion on second-term exam schedule

In many schools where exams started at 9.45am, students came late thinking that the exams would begin at 10am.

Published: 10th December 2019 06:49 AM

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two government orders -- one issued by the general education joint director (examination wing) and the other by the general education director -- on the schedule of the second-term (Christmas) examinations in state syllabus schools, which began on Monday, resulted in utter confusion among headmasters and teachers.

The first order by the joint director was issued on November 26 instructing the schools to begin the examinations at 9.45am while the second order issued by the director on December 5 instructs the schools to start the examinations sharply at 10am. As a result, the headmasters of many schools scheduled the examinations at different times.   

The total duration of the exams is two hours 45 minutes. As per the government order, the first term, second term and board exams should be conducted at the same time and any discrepancies will be the responsibility of school authorities. In many schools where exams started at 9.45am, students came late thinking that the exams would begin at 10am.

This created difficulty for teachers and invigilators in giving students extra time.“The ambiguity regarding the schedule created difficulty and apprehension among school principals, headmasters and teachers. In some schools, Class X examinations started at 10am and higher secondary (HSE) exams at 9.45am. In other schools, HSE exams began at 10am and Class X exams at 9.45am. Many students came late thinking the exams start at 10am. Hence, teachers had to give them extra time. Hope this issue will be resolved by Tuesday,” said O Shoukathali, general secretary, Kerala Higher Secondary Teachers Union.

