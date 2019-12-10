Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

The sprint towards victory

Published: 10th December 2019 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Ramu R
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Muhammed Anas is no stranger to awards. The 25-year-old won the Arjuna Award on November 28, bagged the silver medal at the Asian Games 2018, the gold medal at the Asian Athletics Championship 2017 and is a national record holder for 400 and 200-m events. The Nilamel native is currently attending a national camp with 25 athletes at the LNCPE ground in the city in preparation for the Tokyo Olympics 2022. Anas had qualified for the same at the World Athletics Championship 2019 held in Doha.

Anas was born to make a mark in the field. His mother, Sheena A, was a regular at the state and district-level competitions. Truly an inspiration, Anas made his entry in athletics from long jump from Class VII. He was coached by Ansar B, a former national-level athlete, at a local sports academy. It was Ansar who advised Anas to join Mar Basil HSS, a sports school in Kothamangalam, to develop his skills further. The turning point in his life was when he joined the Navy in 2018. “I had participated in the Military World Games 2015, my first international event,” he says.

“Receiving the Arjuna Award was enormously motivating. It was a reminder of what I had achieved until now,” he says. His next aim? The Olympics. “I’m hoping to win a gold in the 400m and relay race,” he adds.

