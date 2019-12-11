Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

A tale of fragility and greed

 Aparna Sen’s The Home and the World Today is based on the novel ‘Ghawre Bairey’ written by Rabindranath Tagore in 1926.

Published: 11th December 2019 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Steena Das
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Aparna Sen’s The Home and the World Today is based on the novel ‘Ghawre Bairey’ written by Rabindranath Tagore in 1926. The movie, set in contemporary India, revolves around a love triangle set in the backdrop of increasing pressure by religious fundamentalists.The Bengali movie commences with a self-introduction by the protagonists. It juggles between coloured, and black and white frames. While the former depicts events in real time, the latter takes the audience down memory lane.

The 136-minute-long movie talks about the story of two friends with different ideologies. Nikhilesh, a journalist, writes against the evils of a Hindu nationalism while his friend Sandip is Hindu nationalist lecturer. Meanwhile, Bimla, who hails from a tribal community,  marries Nikhilesh. But when Sandip stays over at Nikhilesh’s house, Bimla falls for him.

Along with the portrayal of the dangerous life of a journalist, the film talks about the fragility of family relationships. The film is an example of the wolf in sheep’s clothing. Despite different ideologies, the relationship between the two friends were good until Sandip falls prey to religious sentiments. This, and his greed to acquire a seat as an MP makes him inhuman.

The film that was screened on Tuesday at Kalabhavan Theatre for the 24th IFFK was selected for the Jagran Film Festival India 2019, Chicago South Asian Film Festival 2019, INDIAINDIE Filmoteca Española, Embassy of India, Madrid 2019 and IFFSA Toronto 2020. 

‘A portrayal of the current idea of India’
The movie The Home and the World Today  screened on Tuesday for the 24th IIFK was well-appreciated by the audience. Talking how she zeroed in on the novel written by ‘Ghawre Bairey’ Rabindranath Tagore in 1926, the director of the film Aparna Sen, says: “I was not able to sleep on the day when the journalist Gauri Lankesh was killed. I was disturbed and that is when I decided to do a movie based on ‘Ghawre Bairey’, in the backdrop of contemporary India.”

“Only the ruling dispensation has changed and nothing else. Even during the time the novel was written, we had aggressive nationalism and freedom movements. The same continues until today,” she says. Can we relate the movie to the current political scenario? “The movie is about the idea of India which is being propagated now,” said  Aparna, who has been honoured with India’s most prestigious awards including the Padmasree Award.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Army on standby in Assam, internet suspended, curfew in Guwahati
Coimbatore: Women stage mock 'oppari' to protest against onion price hike
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp