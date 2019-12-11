Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Chief secy warns officers against not issuing govt orders on time

Chief Secretary Tom Jose has come out with a warning against officers who fail to convert the cabinet decisions into government orders (GOs) in a time-bound manner.

Published: 11th December 2019 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Secretary Tom Jose has come out with a warning against officers who fail to convert the cabinet decisions into government orders (GOs) in a time-bound manner. In a circular issued by him, it has been highlighted that those who do not comply with the directions will have to face disciplinary action.

The chief secretary specifically states the circular is being issued in the wake of the ‘inexpiable error’ from the part of some officers in converting the cabinet decision on the moratorium on loan recovery into a government order. The delay had invited much flak from the ministers as well as from the opposition. It was through the General Administration Department the circular was issued on Saturday.

“The government orders on cabinet decisions have to be issued within 48 hours. Also, the officers were asked to follow the directions of the Kerala Secretariat Office Manual while implementing cabinet decisions. But lapses still persist,” said Jose.According to him, such derelictions are of serious nature and should be avoided. Directing the officers concerned to give utmost importance to the cabinet decisions and to ensure coordination and monitoring to convert such decisions into GOs, the chief secretary further issued a six-point instruction.

The other major instruction is directing the GAD to submit an action taken report to the cabinet.Earlier, top bureaucrats invited criticism after it was alleged that some officers dragged their feet in issuing an order extending the moratorium on all loans before the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha polls came into force. 

Some of the instructions 
 The GOs should come out within 48 hours as the secretaries of depts receive the cabinet decisions, 
A follow-up report on the action taken on the cabinet decision should have to be submitted to the GAD. 
If the decision calls for amendment in rules or Acts, the officer concerned should submit a report to the GAD regarding the action taken by them to implement the same.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Army on standby in Assam, internet suspended, curfew in Guwahati
Coimbatore: Women stage mock 'oppari' to protest against onion price hike
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp