Chief secy warns officers against not issuing govt orders on time

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Secretary Tom Jose has come out with a warning against officers who fail to convert the cabinet decisions into government orders (GOs) in a time-bound manner. In a circular issued by him, it has been highlighted that those who do not comply with the directions will have to face disciplinary action.

The chief secretary specifically states the circular is being issued in the wake of the ‘inexpiable error’ from the part of some officers in converting the cabinet decision on the moratorium on loan recovery into a government order. The delay had invited much flak from the ministers as well as from the opposition. It was through the General Administration Department the circular was issued on Saturday.

“The government orders on cabinet decisions have to be issued within 48 hours. Also, the officers were asked to follow the directions of the Kerala Secretariat Office Manual while implementing cabinet decisions. But lapses still persist,” said Jose.According to him, such derelictions are of serious nature and should be avoided. Directing the officers concerned to give utmost importance to the cabinet decisions and to ensure coordination and monitoring to convert such decisions into GOs, the chief secretary further issued a six-point instruction.

The other major instruction is directing the GAD to submit an action taken report to the cabinet.Earlier, top bureaucrats invited criticism after it was alleged that some officers dragged their feet in issuing an order extending the moratorium on all loans before the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha polls came into force.

Some of the instructions

 The GOs should come out within 48 hours as the secretaries of depts receive the cabinet decisions,

A follow-up report on the action taken on the cabinet decision should have to be submitted to the GAD.

If the decision calls for amendment in rules or Acts, the officer concerned should submit a report to the GAD regarding the action taken by them to implement the same.