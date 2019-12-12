Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Delegates voice mixed opinions

Amid mixed opinions about movie screenings at 24th IFFK, Chalachitra Academy promises to provide thrust to movies from Third World countries, promote the film market on a larger scale

Published: 12th December 2019 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2019 04:12 PM   |  A+A-

IFFK

Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS

By Navya Saji and Vandhana Varghese
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the film festival moves into the seventh day, delegates give mixed reactions. Viswajith, a final-year PG student at MG University, says that he was happy with the choice of movies screened. “But due to the lack of seats available, several delegates had to sit on the floor, including me,” he says.

However, a larger section of delegates has expressed their dissatisfaction with the screening of Malayalam movies which were already released and were available on online platforms. Muralidharan Kottakkal, a regular visitor at the IFFK, commended on the same. “Malayalam movies were given a lot of importance and screened at the best theatres,” he said.He added that facilities have improved over the years.

Manu Raveendran, a veterinary doctor who attended the film festival for the first time, commented on the arrangement of films on different screens.“Almost all Malayalam films are accessible to us. So it is not necessary to screen them again. Most people are here to watch world movies and a good number of these movies were screened on small screens, which is a drawback,” she said.

Amritha K P, another delegate, said: “The Malayalam movie ‘Virus’ had three screenings while world movies were screened just twice. The organisers of the film festival could have arranged a single screening for Malayalam movies at a small theatre for foreign delegates.”

More quality movies next year: Kamal
Response from film enthusiasts regarding the conduct of the 24th IFFK and selection of movies has been good, Kerala State Chalachitra Academy chairman Kamal said. “Although there was a fund crunch this year too, we have been able to sail through. Last year, in the backdrop of the flood, some of the packages were dropped. The festival was held only for seven days. This year, the number of packages is more and the festival runs for eight days, as is the norm,” says Kamal.  As the academy gears up for the 25th IFFK in 2020, Kamal said the focus will be on bringing more quality movies and that the film market will be given much thrust too.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IFFK
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
It's stupid for opposition to demand Bill to incorporate Muslim minorities too: Subramanian Swamy
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora (Photo| ANI)
Assam paralyzed since 48 hours: Ripun Bora
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp