Delegates voice mixed opinions

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the film festival moves into the seventh day, delegates give mixed reactions. Viswajith, a final-year PG student at MG University, says that he was happy with the choice of movies screened. “But due to the lack of seats available, several delegates had to sit on the floor, including me,” he says.

However, a larger section of delegates has expressed their dissatisfaction with the screening of Malayalam movies which were already released and were available on online platforms. Muralidharan Kottakkal, a regular visitor at the IFFK, commended on the same. “Malayalam movies were given a lot of importance and screened at the best theatres,” he said.He added that facilities have improved over the years.

Manu Raveendran, a veterinary doctor who attended the film festival for the first time, commented on the arrangement of films on different screens.“Almost all Malayalam films are accessible to us. So it is not necessary to screen them again. Most people are here to watch world movies and a good number of these movies were screened on small screens, which is a drawback,” she said.

Amritha K P, another delegate, said: “The Malayalam movie ‘Virus’ had three screenings while world movies were screened just twice. The organisers of the film festival could have arranged a single screening for Malayalam movies at a small theatre for foreign delegates.”

More quality movies next year: Kamal

Response from film enthusiasts regarding the conduct of the 24th IFFK and selection of movies has been good, Kerala State Chalachitra Academy chairman Kamal said. “Although there was a fund crunch this year too, we have been able to sail through. Last year, in the backdrop of the flood, some of the packages were dropped. The festival was held only for seven days. This year, the number of packages is more and the festival runs for eight days, as is the norm,” says Kamal. As the academy gears up for the 25th IFFK in 2020, Kamal said the focus will be on bringing more quality movies and that the film market will be given much thrust too.