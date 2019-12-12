‘Focus on movies from the homeland’

Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the 24th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) moves into the seventh day, filmmakers say in unison that though the festival has brought in a good set of movies, more thought needs to be given to the selection. A majority of the filmmakers have voiced the need to ensure that the Indian movies should be having their Kerala premiere at the festival.

Filmmaker K R Manoj says that though movies that have received international critical acclaim have been brought in for the festival, the curation process needs to be more streamlined. “It is not just about channelling the movies that were celebrated at other festivals. Rather, the focus should also be on bringing independent works from the home ground. That kind of curation is not happening and the selection from India and Kerala is on a downward trend,” says Manoj. “Festivals are not about screening mainstream movies. While you are bringing experimental and daring attempts from other countries, there should be a focus on movies that have their genesis in India. Indian movies must have their Kerala premiere in the festival,” he says.

“Our focus is Asia, Africa and Latin America. We have been adhering to a Third World concept ever since the start of the festival. But a Third World vision in the curatorial practice of Indian movies is missing,” he says.Remarking that the screening facility has improved by leaps and bounds, Manoj says that focus should be on ensuring good sound quality as well.

Filmmaker Sajin Baabu is also of the opinion that the selection of movies in Malayalam and Indian movie category was not up to the mark. “The launch of the film market is a very positive move and in the coming years, we expect it to be executed on a larger scale which will help independent filmmakers,” says Sajin.

Filmmaker Madhupal said that the selection of movies has to be approached seriously. It should not just be about having a premiere here, rather the focus must be on selecting the best movies. “Instead of focusing on increasing the number of movies, the thrust should be on bringing the best movies and screen them more,” he says. Along with mainstream movies, importance has to be given for screening parallel cinema too, he says. “Film festivals are also about educating the crowd. So the films of master filmmakers need to be screened every year,” he says.