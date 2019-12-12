Tagore turns a battleground before Parasite screening

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tagore theatre, the main venue of the IFFK, resembled a battleground on Wednesday afternoon when a section of delegates and volunteers clashed with each before the screening of the Korean movie Parasite. A row over allowing people into the theatre started the skirmishes.

The show at 2.15pm was stated to be the last screening of the movie at the festival. This increased the rush and there were huge queues in the reserved and unreserved category. More than 400 people reportedly booked for the show.

However, when the volunteers allowed delegates to enter the theatre from both queues, the hall filled rather quickly. With 60 more seats to be filled, they stopped allowing people in. Stopping those who had reserved seats sparked the protest. Pushing and shoving ensued with volunteers and delegates hurling verbal abuses. In fact, barricades were also displaced during the clash.