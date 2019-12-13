Crime Branch drags feet in PSC exam case

Shan A S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After the initial enthusiasm, the Crime Branch seems to have developed cold feet in the PSC exam fraud case investigation. Though the team had recently arraigned three invigilators as accused in the case involving SFI leaders of the University College, no efforts have been made to arrest them.

A report was recently submitted to the court arraigning Ramadevi, Mallika and Aneesh, who were the invigilators in the centres where the accused A N Naseem, P P Pranav and R Sivarenjith wrote the exam, as accused. Crime Branch in its report had mentioned that the invigilators were arraigned for culpable negligence of duty, which is a non-bailable offence.

However, sources told TNIE that their arrests will not happen soon.“They were arraigned as accused to make the case against the main accused watertight. The charges against them are on the basis of technicality only,” said a senior Crime Branch officer. The Crime Branch had earlier found out that the photographs of the question paper for the post of constable in Armed Battallion was leaked out by Pranav from the exam hall using his mobile phone.

The photos were sent to his friends who gave the answers using bluetooth technology. Meanwhile, the decision not to press for the arrests of the invigilators has raised several eye brows. “The invigilators are responsible for sanitising the exam centres. If they fail to do so, they should be made answerable for that,” said another officer, who was part of the probe.