Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Crime Branch drags feet in PSC exam case

  After the initial enthusiasm, the Crime Branch seems to have developed cold feet in the PSC exam fraud case investigation.

Published: 13th December 2019 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Shan A S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After the initial enthusiasm, the Crime Branch seems to have developed cold feet in the PSC exam fraud case investigation. Though the team had recently arraigned three invigilators as accused in the case involving SFI leaders of the University College, no efforts have been made to arrest them. 

A report was recently submitted to the court arraigning Ramadevi, Mallika and Aneesh, who were the invigilators in the centres where the accused A N Naseem, P P Pranav and R Sivarenjith wrote the exam, as accused. Crime Branch in its report had mentioned that the invigilators were arraigned for culpable negligence of duty, which is a non-bailable offence.

However, sources told TNIE that their arrests will not happen soon.“They were arraigned as accused to make the case against the main accused watertight. The charges against them are on the basis of technicality only,” said a senior Crime Branch officer. The Crime Branch had earlier found out that the photographs of the question paper for the post of constable in Armed Battallion was leaked out by Pranav from the exam hall using his mobile phone.

The photos were sent to his friends who gave the answers using bluetooth technology. Meanwhile, the decision not to press for the arrests of the invigilators has raised several eye brows. “The invigilators are responsible for sanitising the exam centres. If they fail to do so, they should be made answerable for that,” said another officer, who was part of the probe.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Railway stations vandalised, RPF personnel beaten up in West Bengal
World's first fully electric commercial plane takes flight in Canada
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp