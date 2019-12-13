Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Hail the inhalers

City’s doctors point out the need for asthma patients to adopt  proper inhaler therapy

Published: 13th December 2019 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The second chapter of #BerokZindagi, an initiative by Cipla, recently launched its multimedia awareness campaign ‘Asthma ke liye inhalers hain sahi’ (#InhalersHainSahi) in Kochi. The campaign focuses on generating awareness and educating people about asthma and appropriate line of treatment with inhalers, inspiring patients to live a barrier-free life. The programme aims to eliminate the stigma around inhalation therapy and make it more socially acceptable by addressing key issues and myths around it. 

Asthma is a chronic disease characterised by inflammation and narrowing of the airways. In Kochi, local doctors daily see an average of 65 patients suffering from asthma/respiratory diseases. The paediatric asthma segment has also seen a significant increase on an annual basis. An estimated 30-35 new cases are being reported. Kochi has seen a 45% increase in the number of people suffering from asthma as compared to last year. Meanwhile, the number of patients using inhalation therapy has increased in the last few years, though an estimated 65% of asthmatics discontinue inhaler use. 

It is evident that asthma is on the rise in India and there is little awareness about the most effective therapy to offer. With inhalation therapy, the drug acts directly on the lungs instead of flowing through the bloodstream and other organs of the body. Thus, there is lesser drug dosage and fewer side effects. It is, in fact, the safest treatment option for asthmatics.

“Around 16 per cent of mild asthma patients are at risk of a near-fatal attack. Around 30-37 per cent of adult patients who experienced a severe attack had mild asthma and 15 - 20 per cent of adult patients who died had mild asthma. These figures are serious enough to not be neglected. Many pieces of research show that around 30 per cent children and adults adhere regularly to the inhaler treatment,” says  Dr Paramez, consultant pulmonologist at Lisie Hospital.

 It is very significant to change the perception of Asthma and Inhalation Therapy. Inhalation therapy works to control asthma by preventing and relieving symptoms and reducing flare-ups. While inhalation treatment can play a crucial role in reducing the impact of asthma on people’s lives, compliance is crucial. Patients must adopt the treatments as they are prescribed to get the full benefit. 

