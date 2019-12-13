Here to ‘revive’ the music of yore  

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Gear up for an amazing western music concert this time as the rock and blues musicians from the city celebrate music. The second edition of ‘Revive’ will be held at Vyloppilli Samskriti Bhavan at 4 pm on December 20. The music concert is being organised by Trivandrum Rockers Group (TRG), a group of musicians who were part of the music scene in the city in the ‘70s and ‘80s. Old-time musicians and pioneers will enliven the stage with the music of their times while performing their original compositions as well.

It will be a throwback to a glorious music scene which was prevalent in the city decades ago. “The core idea to bring back the popularity of western music in the capital city in the late ‘70s and ‘80s has fallen in groove as the first edition witnessed fans turning out in thousands, which also included guests from Europe and the Far East, despite torrential downpour,” said Darshan Shankar, founder of TRG and the lead vocalist of the band Ground Zero.

Revive Vol 2 will feature Lazie J, Nandu Leo, The Darshan Shankar Ensemble, The 12th Bar, IX Hrs, The Gypsies & Gypsy Heart. TRG is a collective of musicians from Thiruvananthapuram who are now living in various parts of the world, and who have come together to restore the heydays of the city as a hub of live western music.

The first edition of Revive was held in November which featured a lineup of musicians with international repute performing the classic numbers with elan. The idea of the group of musicians is to hold recurring events in the city. The group also intends to organise workshops, meet-ups and training sessions for musicians.