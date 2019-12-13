Min reviews Lakshadeepam arrangements at Padmanabhaswami temple

Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

The seeveli darshan at the temple on the Lakshadeepam day will be restricted through pass.

Published: 13th December 2019 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

Padmatheertham pond of Sree Padmanabhaswami temple  B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Thursday chaired a meeting to review the arrangements for the Lakshadeepam festival at the Sree Padmanabhaswami temple on Thursday. The festival which is on January 15, marks the conclusion of the ‘murajapam’ rituals at the temple. 

The seeveli darshan at the temple on the Lakshadeepam day will be restricted through pass. Those without passes will be allowed entry after 6pm. The minister directed the police to deploy more personnel for safety and traffic arrangements. Safety should be ensured for the artists performing at the temple, he said. 
Sufficient space should be ensured on the streets around the temple to make way for fire engines in case of an emergency, the minister said. 

For parking, as many as 27 locations have been identified. The district collector was asked to declare East Fort as a festival zone during the festival days. The PWD has been asked to repair the roads leading to the temple as early as possible. The Water Authority will be entrusted to ensure drinking water availability. 

