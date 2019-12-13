Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Modern lights brighten up traditional ballets, leave audience spellbound

It was a whole new experience for the viewers of a dance-drama performance at a temple in Kollam.

Published: 13th December 2019 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

By M S Vidyanandan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It was a whole new experience for the viewers of a dance-drama performance at a temple in Kollam. The backdrop of the mythical love story of Usha and Anirudha was not the conventional painted curtain but a huge LED wall with eye-catching visual effects.When Chithralekha, the female lead’s consort, raises her hands up, a shower of flowers from the heavens leave the audience spell-bound. The riot of colours in the backdrop and also on the parallel side screens - all LED walls - kept their eyes glued to the stage.

The Changanasseri-based Jayakerala Nritha Kalalayam, believed to be the first theatre group to introduce LED walls, said the technology has enhanced the visual quality of the performance.“The challenge was to ensure that the actors, their faces, are not blighted by the bright light. But we overcame it with lighting adjustments. We successfully conducted nine shows of the new ballet Shivakamineeyam with the support of LED walls,” said Kala, director of Jayakerala.

She said the video walls help the director to become more creative in scene depiction and reduce the time spent for changing backdrop in accordance with scene change. The LED display will be a game changer for the genre, feels Ajith, creative director of the Kottarakkara-based Sree Bhadra Theatre. Their latest ballet Bheemasenan was staged with the help of LED technology. “It costs an additional 25 per cent. But clients are happy since the show is more attractive,” he said.

The LED wall broadens the the art director’s scope immensely as scenes can be depicted with the help of graphics and specially shot images or videos. “Technologies like this will be a big boost to the struggling theatre sector. Theatre would prosper only if it can deliver the visual experience on par with cinema or modern stage shows,” he added.

Dr K R Prasad, director of the Kollam-based “KR Prasad and Team” shared a different opinion. He said the video walls, LED or projector-supported display, ruin the visual experience. “Ballet is a traditional art form which should be staged with purity. The ambience of the traditional lighting and setting is best suited for this story telling,” he said.  “Our group conducts traditional and video wall-supported performances, he said.” 

