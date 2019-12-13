MVD directed to reduce hassles to pedestrians

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Pedestrians who face difficulties due to haphazard parking of vehicles along the Kochuveli-Titanium Road for the fitness test carried out by the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD), can now heave a sigh of relief. State Human Rights Commission chairperson Justice Antony Dominic has directed MVD to reduce the trouble to road users. The commission also directed authorities to set up a vehicle testing station so that parking of vehicles, including heavy vehicles, on the road can be avoided.

A report submitted by the Transport Commissioner before the rights panel admitted that the MVD does not have a place of its own for carrying out vehicle tests. Hence, tests are being carried out on Kochuveli-Titanium Road for the past six years.

The report said the road was selected as it had least traffic and that no accidents have taken place due to the tests on the road. Shaju Hari, a manager of Travancore Titanium Products, in his complaint to the Commission said the lack of testing station does not mean that citizens’ right to freedom of movement can be infringed upon.

The panel said it views the complaint seriously as the test is violating the fundamental rights of citizens