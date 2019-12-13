Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvanthapuram Corporation gears up to deal with upcoming water shortage

Around 150 tanks with a storage capacity of 5,000 litres are set up along with 32 tanker 
lorries

Published: 13th December 2019 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 05:18 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Renovating two water plants of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) in Aruvikkara is bound to cause disruption of drinking water supply in major parts of the city. Along with KWA, the city corporation has also taken measures to cater to emergency needs. Mayor K Sreekumar held a meeting with tanker lorry drivers and members with the Health Department of the city corporation to discuss alternatives to deal with the shortage of drinking water supply. “Around 57 wards will face disruption. We have devised alternatives; thirty-two tanker lorries have already been arranged, 28 other private tanker lorries will be roped in,” he said. 

A control room has been set up at the corporation office where people facing acute water shortage can address their grievances. Around 150 tanks with a storage capacity of 5,000 litres are being set up by the corporation. “We are setting up atleast three tanks in each ward which will be filled before the water supply stops,” said the Mayor.

As part of the renovation, old pump sets and electrical equipment at Aruvikkara will be replaced. According to the KWA, these could be one of the primary reasons for the reduction in the volume of water supply.“We have made arrangements to supply water through tankers to the Regional Cancer Center (RCC) and the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology. Supply arrangements have also been made at the vending points of the KWA in places such as PTP Nagar, Aruvikkara, Vellayambalam,” said a KWA official. 

Besides the KWA and the city corporation, various resident associations in the city have also started making alternative arrangements to deal with the water shortage. Kanaka Nagar, Nanthancode, has always been facing severe water shortage and is also one among to be worst-affected. “We held a meeting with corporation officials and they have promised to set up tanks but nothing has been done so far. As Kanaka Nagar has been facing shortage of drinking water for a long time, the corporation officials said that they are planning to lay pipes from the Museum onwards,” said Samuel John, president, Kanaka Nagar Residents Welfare Association.

Renovations

Old pump sets and electrical equipment at Aruvikkara will be replaced. According to the KWA, these could be one of the primary reasons for the reduction in the volume of water supply.

A control room has been set up at the corporation office where people facing acute water shortage can address their grievances. Supply arrangements have been made at the vending points of the KWA in places such as PTP Nagar, Aruvikkara, Vellayambalam 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Railway stations vandalised, RPF personnel beaten up in West Bengal
World's first fully electric commercial plane takes flight in Canada
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp