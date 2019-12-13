Thiruvanthapuram Corporation gears up to deal with upcoming water shortage

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Renovating two water plants of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) in Aruvikkara is bound to cause disruption of drinking water supply in major parts of the city. Along with KWA, the city corporation has also taken measures to cater to emergency needs. Mayor K Sreekumar held a meeting with tanker lorry drivers and members with the Health Department of the city corporation to discuss alternatives to deal with the shortage of drinking water supply. “Around 57 wards will face disruption. We have devised alternatives; thirty-two tanker lorries have already been arranged, 28 other private tanker lorries will be roped in,” he said.

A control room has been set up at the corporation office where people facing acute water shortage can address their grievances. Around 150 tanks with a storage capacity of 5,000 litres are being set up by the corporation. “We are setting up atleast three tanks in each ward which will be filled before the water supply stops,” said the Mayor.

As part of the renovation, old pump sets and electrical equipment at Aruvikkara will be replaced. According to the KWA, these could be one of the primary reasons for the reduction in the volume of water supply.“We have made arrangements to supply water through tankers to the Regional Cancer Center (RCC) and the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology. Supply arrangements have also been made at the vending points of the KWA in places such as PTP Nagar, Aruvikkara, Vellayambalam,” said a KWA official.

Besides the KWA and the city corporation, various resident associations in the city have also started making alternative arrangements to deal with the water shortage. Kanaka Nagar, Nanthancode, has always been facing severe water shortage and is also one among to be worst-affected. “We held a meeting with corporation officials and they have promised to set up tanks but nothing has been done so far. As Kanaka Nagar has been facing shortage of drinking water for a long time, the corporation officials said that they are planning to lay pipes from the Museum onwards,” said Samuel John, president, Kanaka Nagar Residents Welfare Association.

