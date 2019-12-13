Vaidya Maha Sabha organises medical expo

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Vaidya Maha Sabha is organising an exhibition-cum-sale as part of the second edition of the conference held at Mitraniketan City Centre, West Fort. The programme includes an exhibition on medicinal plants, a free medical camp by indigenous medical practitioners and sales of various medicines and other products.The exhibition showcases a detailed study on the origin of Ayurveda by the Center for Innovation in Science and Social Action. Various Marma therapists and other medical practitioners have come to interact with patients about treatment and medicines.
