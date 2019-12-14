Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Magistrate withdraws complaint against lawyers

Magistrate Deepa Mohan, who was heckled by a section of lawyers in her chamber, has withdrawn the case against them.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Magistrate Deepa Mohan, who was heckled by a section of lawyers in her chamber, has withdrawn the case against them.

The magistrate told Vanchiyoor police that she was not interested in going ahead with the case a few days after the Bar Association leaders apologised to her for their action. The lawyers protested against the magistrate after she cancelled the bail bonds of a KSRTC driver, who was accused in a motor accident case.

The controversy erupted after the complainant in the case told the magistrate during the trial that the accused had threatened her. The bail bonds of the driver were immediately cancelled and he was sent to judicial remand.

This action enraged a section of lawyers, who barged into the magistrate’s chamber and waylaid her. This reaction precipitated a tiff between the judicial officers and the lawyers. The magistrate was forthwith in registering a complaint against the lawyers at Vanchiyoor police station. In retaliation, the advocates decided to boycott her.

The protest
The lawyers protested against the magistrate after she cancelled the bail bonds of a KSRTC driver, who was accused in a motor accident case

