‘Ini Njan Ozhukatte’ inaugurated

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district-level inauguration ‘Ini Njan Ozhukatte’, a programme for the rejuvenation of water bodies, was conducted by district panchayat president VK Madhu on Saturday. A programme of the Haritha Keralam Mission, it will first concentrate on making the inlets free from pollutants.

“To save a river from extinction, priority should be given to the flow of water in the inlets. But for that, people’s participation is needed. By doing so, water scarcity and pollution can be checked,” said Madhu. The rejuvenation programmes will be carried out from December 14 to 22.

Mentioning about the programme, Haritha Keralam Mission district coordinator D Humayun said, “An unprecedented rate of urbanisation is there in the state. It generates a massive scale of pollution, especially in water bodies. The programme is intended to address this.” According to him, as part of the initiative, rejuvenation programmes will be carried out across the state from December 14 to 22.

In the district, rejuvenation programmes will be carried out in Kariyamkode, Poovachal, Chamavila, Muthiyavila, Thottambara, Mylattumoozhi and Kattakada Market wards of Poovachal grama panchayat.

